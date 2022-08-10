Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.77

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.77 and traded as high as $29.43. Renren shares last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 72,209 shares.

Renren Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

