Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Head to Head Comparison

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.62 -$211.80 million N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.71 billion 0.39 $66.05 million $3.24 9.07

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91 Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rent the Runway and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rent the Runway currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential upside of 121.51%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 4.06% 17.72% 8.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Rent the Runway on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.