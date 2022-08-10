Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE GXO opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

