Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – GlycoMimetics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2022 – GlycoMimetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 9.0 %

GLYC stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

