ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $236.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.01. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

