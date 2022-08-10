Revomon (REVO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,643.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $53,643.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014504 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. "

