RH (NYSE:RH) is SCP Investment LP’s 4th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 11.0% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.37% of RH worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded up $14.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

