RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Stock Price Down 2%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.