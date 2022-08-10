Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.99

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.99 and traded as low as C$38.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$38.43, with a volume of 74,815 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.3900003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lucie Chabot bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50. In related news, Director Richard Lord acquired 2,850 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,222,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,795,368.70. Also, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

