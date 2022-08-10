Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Ricoh Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:RICOY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

