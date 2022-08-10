RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of RNG traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 2,255,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,652. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

