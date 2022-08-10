Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,722,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 172.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7,897.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 590,957 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,086.67.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

