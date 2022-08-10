Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 683,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,617,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Roblox by 12.3% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

