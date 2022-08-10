& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 52,786 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

Shares of GSHD traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,568. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.60, a P/E/G ratio of 571.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

