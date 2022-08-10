Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 1.3%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.36 and last traded at $330.00. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.80.

Roche Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.96.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

