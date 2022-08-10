Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,188.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,174.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,523. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

