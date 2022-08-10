Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,188.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,174.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,523. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
