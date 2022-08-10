Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Underperform” at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 186,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,265,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $400.95.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 12.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.