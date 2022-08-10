Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $16.44. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 40,699 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

