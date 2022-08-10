Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) shares were down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 143,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 104,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Rugby Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

About Rugby Mining

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

