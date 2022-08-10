RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. UBS Group lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

RWEOY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,616. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

