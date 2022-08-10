S.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $8,396.19 and approximately $1.64 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

