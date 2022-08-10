Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $181.09

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.09 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 155.24 ($1.88). Saga shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 434,931 shares changing hands.

Saga Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £241.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.87.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

