Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,100 shares, a growth of 4,900.2% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $60.40.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

