Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,100 shares, a growth of 4,900.2% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $60.40.
About Saipem
