Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRPT stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

