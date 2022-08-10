Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $182.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as high as $113.55 and last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 42341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

