Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after buying an additional 748,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

