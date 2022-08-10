Science 37 (SNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Science 37 to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Science 37 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 2,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 296,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

