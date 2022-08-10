Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

