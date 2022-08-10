Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,639 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

