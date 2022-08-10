Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 120.6% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,423,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 638,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 276.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.6 %

ISRG opened at $232.88 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

