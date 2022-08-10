Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

