Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

