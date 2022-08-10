Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $334.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.85 and a 200 day moving average of $343.68. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $284.31 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

