Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 10.6 %

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

