Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after buying an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 535,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

