Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 1,693,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

