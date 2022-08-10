SCP Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 254.5% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in Fluence Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 9.1 %

FLNC traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 29,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,813. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

