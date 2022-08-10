SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,800 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 842,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.