Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 1,958.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secom Price Performance

Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 74,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,663. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Secom had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secom will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

