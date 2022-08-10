Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 2,120.0% in July

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 2,120.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 51,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

