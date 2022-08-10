Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.39

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $332.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.