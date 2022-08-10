Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.39

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.
Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $332.39 million for the quarter.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
