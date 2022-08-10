Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,485. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

