SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $21,530.30 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $21,530.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04.

SentinelOne Stock Up 11.9 %

S traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $132,295,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

