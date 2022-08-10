Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 17,838.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 10,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.