Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.44. 20,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,487. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

