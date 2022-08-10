Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 45,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

