Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.74.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.64. 15,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.