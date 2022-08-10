Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

