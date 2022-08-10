Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 1,290.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SECCF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SECCF stock remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

