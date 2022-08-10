ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,196,656. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 5.3 %

NOW stock traded up $25.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.10. 118,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,015. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

